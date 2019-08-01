Bank robber who handed teller a note with his address in custody, FBI confirms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police and the FBI are no longer searching for a man who robbed a local bank Monday morning and accidentally left behind a very helpful clue for authorities.
Police said 54-year-old Michael Harrell walked into the U.S. Bank in the 7900 block of Euclid Avenue around 11:10 a.m. and handed the teller a note. The teller complied and handed over an undisclosed amount of cash.
Harrell probably didn’t realize at the time that the note the passed to the teller also included his name and address, which led to a quicker than usual identification.
On Thursday, Cleveland FBI Special Agent Vicki Anderson confirmed Harrell is now in police custody.
