Berkeley Co. deputies looking for SUV break-in suspects

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are searching for two men who broke into an SUV on Wednesday and tried to steal it.
The burglary happened at Phillips Industrial Services on Bushy Park Road in the Goose Creek area on Wednesday
According to sheriff’s office spokeswoman Carli Drayton, the men broke into a 2007 White GMC Yukon, then unsuccessfully tried to steal it by drilling into the ignition.
Anyone with information is asked to call (843)-719-4412.
