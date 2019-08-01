Coastal flooding tonight, increased rain chances tomorrow

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The rain chance will be on the increase over the next couple of days as tropical moisture slides in from the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Ocean. Today will be another hot and humid day with a slight chance of rain this afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s inland, upper 80s at the beaches.
A COASTAL FLOOD WATCH is in effect this evening for the threat of moderate flooding of low-lying areas up and down our coastline. Saltwater flooding is likely due to an abnormally elevated high tides, centered around the new moon. The lunar phase and onshore afternoon winds will lead to the flooding, and likely closure, of numerous streets in Downtown Charleston. Flooding is possible between 8PM and Midnight.
Tropical moisture will increase across the area starting tomorrow through the weekend. This will lead to a better chance of showers and storms. As a result of the higher rain chance and more clouds, highs will be a little cooler in the mid to upper 80s this weekend.
TROPICS: We’re still monitoring two tropical waves this morning. No major changes have occurred over the last 24 hours. The tropical wave located near the Bahamas will move north, off the Southeast coast , this weekend but is unlikely to develop before turning northeast and moving away from the US.
The second tropical wave has much better chances for development but is still way out in the open Atlantic Ocean. The National Hurricane Center says that the odds of development, into a tropical depression or storm, is now up to 70%. It is still way too early to develop any details about future strength or track of this developing storm. We’ll keep you posted.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Rain. High 93.
FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 87.
SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.