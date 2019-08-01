Coca-Cola to release Clemson national championship glass bottles

CLEMSON, S.C. (WMBF) – Coca-Cola is set to release Clemson national championship glass bottles this month.
The limited-edition bottles, which will be available in six packs, feature “Clemson’s iconic Tiger Paw and salutes the Clemson football team for its 2018 championship football season,” a news release from Coca-Cola Consolidated states.
The bottles will be sold at participating retailers throughout the Palmetto State starting Aug. 5 while supplies last.
