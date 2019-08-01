DHEC cites company for plastic pellets found on Sullivan’s Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has cited a company in connection with the plastic pellets called “nurdles” which began washing up on Sullivan’s Island a few weeks ago.
Frontier Logistics was cited for a violation of the state’s pollution control act. DHEC found the pellets on the beach July 19 and made a site visit to a company facility at the SC Ports Authority on the same day.
Inspectors found “numerous areas of concern” including plastic pellets accumulating throughout the facility which resembled the pellets found on Sullivan’s Island.
The pollution control act states the following:
“It is unlawful for a person, directly or indirectly, to throw, drain, run, allow to seep, or otherwise discharge into the environment of the State organic or inorganic matter including sewage, industrial wastes, and other wastes, except in compliance with a permit issued by the department.”
Frontier Logistics is a supply chain management service which loads the pellets for export through the Port of Charleston, according to DHEC.
DHEC inspectors made a separate site visit on July 23 when they found fewer pellets on the grounds and discussed using netting in the facility and unloading zones to try and guard areas where the pellets could possibly migrate into the water.
Some pellets were also found washed up on the Isle of Palms, the DHEC citation notice stated.
