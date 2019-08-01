Police: Driver of stolen vehicle captured in Summerville after crashing into cars, tractor trailer

SUMMERVILLE , S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a driver of a stolen vehicle led authorities on a car chase which ended on I-26 near Summerville after the suspect crashed into cars and a tractor trailer Thursday afternoon.
North Charleston police officials say it started at 2:30 p.m. when police responded to 4620 Dorchester Road for a witness reportedly seeing a vehicle which was stolen from his employer.
A report states before officers arrived on scene, the suspect approached the vehicle, got in and drove way.
NCPD officials say officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver did not stop.
“The vehicle was confirmed stolen through the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and a lengthy vehicle pursuit ensued,” NCPD officials said.
Investigators said the driver of the stolen vehicle struck at least three vehicles during the pursuit, one at North Rhett and Remount Road and one at I-26 in the area of I-526 in North Charleston.
“The pursuit continued west on I-26 and entered Berkeley County for a short time,”NCPD official said."When the driver of the vehicle re-entered I-26 E at exit 194, a tractor trailer was struck."
Police said the pursuit continued to Exit 197, where the suspect exited the interstate, then re-entered I-26 traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes.
According to authorities, the driver drove to the area of exit 199, where it was involved in another collision, which disabled the vehicle.
Investigators said the driver exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.
“The driver was apprehended a short time later,” NCPD officials said."The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, and South Carolina Highway Patrol are assisting in the incident."
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.