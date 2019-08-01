Live 5 Scambusters: Beware of fake websites targeting the Equifax settlement

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The promise of a $125 payout has attracted a lot of attention to the Equifax data breach settlement and scam artists are trying to cash in.
The Federal Trade Commission put out a warning about attempts to use the Equifax settlement to steal your money or identity. The warning says scammers have started putting up fake websites that may look just like the official Equifax settlement claims website, EquifaxBreachSettlement.com.
The easiest way to be sure you’re going to the real website is through FTC.gov/Equifax. Once you’re on that page, click the button that says “File a Claim.” This takes you to the official data breach settlement website.
Scammers may try a few of these other tactics to take advantage of this settlement process:
- No one will call you to file a claim. Hang up if you get a phone call from someone trying to help you file a claim.
- If you get an email about filing a claim, it's likely a phishing attempt. Don't click on links, but go to the official website yourself.
- You will never have to pay to file a claim for this settlement. Don’t buy gift cards or prepaid cards in order to get a settlement.
If you have a scam story to share, email Kyle Jordan at Scams@live5news.com.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.