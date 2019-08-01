Lowcountry High School Football Previews - 3A & 4A

Hanahan is going through a major overhaul in 2019. Last year’s 8-4 team saw 20 seniors graduate, leaving many positions on both side of the ball to be filled. Head coach David Morbitzer is excited to work with so many new pieces, especially at the skilled positions. Mack Blakeney will be the man under center for the Hawks, with Randy Scott serving as one of his main targets. Perhaps the Hawks biggest strength will be along the defensive front, headlined by Kai Buffalo and Tyree Drayton.