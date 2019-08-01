Lowcountry High School Football Previews - 3A & 4A

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High school football practices begin the final week of July and throughout the week, Live 5 News will give a preview of the Lowcountry’s teams. Beginning on Monday with SCISA leading through 5-A on Friday.
4-A
Colleton County Cougars
Head Coach: Coby Peeler (3rd season)
Last Season: 4-9
Top Returners: Edwardian Stansel (QB, Sr.), Trakell Murray (RB/WR, Sr.), Ian Shark (OL, Jr.), Jaheem Black (LB, Sr.), Malcom Green (NG, Sr.), Kylee Hart (HB, Sr.)
Top Newcomers: Nayrone Holmes (S, Jr.), Jorryn Simmons (WR, Jr.)
Coby Peeler says things will be a lot different on offense in his 3rd year with the Cougars. Quarterback Edwardian Stansel enters his 3rd year at QB and the coach says things will be much more wide open now. He knows they’re a little thin up front but with a good amount of skill position players Peeler thinks they can make a run if they stay healthy.
3-A
Academic Magnet Raptors
Head Coach: Steve Kamp (3rd season)
Last Season: 3-6
Top Returners: McClain Stoklosa (Ath, So.), Will Jordan (QB/WR, Sr.), David Roddey (DL/OL, Sr.), Conner Gale (DL/OL, Jr.)
Academic Magnet had a rocky first season at the 3A level to say the least. The Raptors went 1-8 in their inaugural season, but they’re coming back with a vengeance in 2019. Head coach Steve Kamp enters his third season with a very talented group up front – led by senior David Roddey and junior Conner Gale. Will Jordan returns after missing all of last season with a torn meniscus, he and sophomore McClain Stoklosa will both be dual-threat quarterbacks and wide receivers in Kamp’s offense.
Bishop England
Head Coach: John Cantey (12th season)
Last Season: 3-7
Top Returners: Sullivan Clair (DB/WR, Sr.), Jarren McCoy (DB/WR, Sr.), Michael Long (RB/OLB, Jr.), Eddie Marinaro (QB, Jr.) Cameron Costa (QB, Sr.)
Top Newcomers: James Murphey (CB, Jr.), Sammy Gress (LB, Jr.), Jackson Carroll (C/G, Jr.)
The Battling Bishops are optimistic heading into the fall after a rather disappointing 2018 campaign. Head coach John Cantey will look to his 14 seniors to lead a team that was significantly inexperienced a season ago. The Bishops feature veteran players at the skilled positions, including wide receivers Sillivan Clair and Jarren McCoy. Who will be throwing to those two is still up in the air. Cantey expects an intriguing quarterback battle between junior Eddie Marinaro and senior Cameron Costa.
Hanahan
Head Coach: David Morbitzer (2nd season)
Last Season: 8-4
Top Returners: QB Mack Blakeney (QB, Sr.), Braelyn Smith-Moore (CB, Jr.), Kai Buffalo (DL, Jr.), Tyree Drayton (NT, Sr.)
Top Newcomers: Randy Scott (WR, Jr.)
Hanahan is going through a major overhaul in 2019. Last year’s 8-4 team saw 20 seniors graduate, leaving many positions on both side of the ball to be filled. Head coach David Morbitzer is excited to work with so many new pieces, especially at the skilled positions. Mack Blakeney will be the man under center for the Hawks, with Randy Scott serving as one of his main targets. Perhaps the Hawks biggest strength will be along the defensive front, headlined by Kai Buffalo and Tyree Drayton.
