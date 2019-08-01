Neighbors call for change at busy James Island intersection after recent accidents

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - People living in the Beefield Community are asking for improvements to a busy James Island intersection.
Neighbors say there have been several accidents on Folly Road, including at least three fatalities near the intersection of Battery Island Drive and Folly Road.
Charleston County Councilwoman Anna B. Johnson said there have been a total of 875 traffic accidents on Folly Road from 2014 to present.
The most recent fatal accident happened on July 4. A car hit a pedestrian near the intersection and drove off in a hit and run. The Charleston County Coroner’s office identified him at Bernard Moore, 60, from James Island. He died two weeks later.
Folks living on Battery Island Drive say they need a traffic light on that intersection, as well as side walks installed.
They say the speed limit is also a problem and needs to be lowered to make it safer for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers.
“When anything happens in this neighborhood, we’re totally blocked in until we can make our way across,” said Lillian Martin, who lives in the Beefield Community. “So, a traffic light here would do wonders.”
They also believe more lights need to be installed throughout Folly Road so drivers can see where they are going.
Councilwoman Johnson says that the county council is aware of the situation at the road and they are working on figuring out the best improvements.
“I’ve asked the transportation department to look into this with a study to see what the best measures are,” said Johnson. “We will also start looking for some funds and contact DOT and see how they can help.”
