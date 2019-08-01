North Charleston Dixie Majors wins World Series title

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Dixie Majors baseball team won their 8th world series title on Wednesday afternoon with a 9-1 win over the team from Arkansas.
The team finished the tournament in Louisiana a perfect 5-0. They’d beat teams from Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida and the other finalist, Prescott, Arkansas, twice to win the title.
North Charleston was also undefeated in the state tournament in June to win their 18th state title.
The team includes local kids from high schools including Stratford, Fort Dorchester, West Ashley and Berkeley.
