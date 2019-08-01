Patient claims dentist pulled teeth, never completed work to fix smile

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry dentist faces a lawsuit after a patient says her healthy teeth were pulled to correct an issue with her smile.
Court documents state patient Amber Walker went to Affordable Dentures and Implants for a consultation about a mini-implant to replace a previously-extracted lower molar. The suit states Dr. J.E. Cauley asked Walker if she was happy with her smile. She explained she was self-conscious about her anterior open bite, a condition in which the upper and lower teeth don’t meet, the suit states.
The lawsuit claims Cauley convinced her that he could fix the problem by taking out her healthy teeth and grinding down her jawbone and providing dentures. But after the surgery, Walker says her bite was even more open than it was before.
She says she went back twice and the procedure was never completed. The suit states it will cost Walker $70,000 to have the problem fixed by someone else. A North Carolina Dentist and expert in oral sugery says in an affidavit Cauley should have known that the proper treatment for her condition would consist of a different type of surgery entirely. The expert said extracting her teeth and grinding the jawbone down was never the proper way it should have been handled.
Cauley’s office manager said they knew nothing about the lawsuit and has not provided a comment on the suit.
Court papers state Walker is willing to comply with a statutory requirement to conduct mediation before filing the suit. If mediation fails, court documents state Walker will file the suit seeking actual damages and punitive damage and will request a jury trial.
