Pinewood Prep names Collin Phillips boys soccer coach

Pinewood Preparatory School's Athletic Department recently named Collin Phillips as its Head Boys’ Soccer Coach.
Phillips is no stranger to the Panthers' soccer program, having served as an assistant coach from 2008-2010. His coaching experience, which spans over 15 years, includes time spent at the helm of the SC United Mt. Pleasant/USAMP, Bridge/Coastal United, and Mt. Pleasant soccer clubs.
Phillips, a native of Lambeau, Tobago, was a two-year starter and captain at the College of Charleston from 1999-2000. During that time, he was named First Team All-Conference and Adidas All-Region First Team 1999 and Second Team All-Conference in 2000. He played for the Charleston Battery in 2001 and 2002 and represented his home country, Trinidad & Tobago, at the U20 and U23 level.
Phillips holds a bachelor of science in Business Administration from the College of Charleston. His coaching credentials include a United States Soccer Federation "C" License and an Advanced National Diploma from the National Soccer Coaches Association of America.
“We could not be more excited to have Collin lead our boys’ soccer program,” said Pinewood Athletic Director Andy Morgan. “He understands the history of Pinewood soccer and was a part of the success that built the early foundation that brought home state championships to our school. It was clear and evident during the interview process that Collin not only had the qualities we were looking for but the vision for the entire program on how to achieve the standards we expect out of our teams and coaches.”
Morgan continued, “Collin is well known in the soccer community throughout the Lowcountry and has been successful in advancing the skill level of his players, teaching the game and winning at a very high level. I look forward to supporting him and where he will lead our boys’ soccer program in the coming years.”
“It is with great honor that I accept the boys’ soccer coaching position at Pinewood,” said Phillips of his new endeavor. “I am extremely excited to once again be a part of helping the school’s continued growth in reaching the top tier in boys’ high school soccer. I look forward to working with everyone in trying to ensure that we regain past achievements.”