Plastic bag bans leading to increased volume at Charleston Co. processing plant, officials say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston county is urging the public to pay a little more attention to what they’re throwing in their recycle bin.
Christina Moskos, program manager for the Charleston County’s environmental management department, said there has been an increase in thick plastic bags in the county as companies have been trying to accommodate more single-use plastic bag bans.
“A lot of various municipalities have enacted these single use plastic bans and stores have been trying to think of creative ways to get around them,” Moskos said. “They have been rolling out different types of plastic bags, they’ve been a little bit thicker to get residents to reuse them.”
Officials posted an example of the types of bags frequently found in their processing plants, saying “Remember to place plastic bottles and containers ONLY into your recycling cart.”
Despite saying “recyclable” and “sustainable,” Moskos says the bags are meant to be reused at home, not put in county recycling.
“The first option would be to buy yourself a reusable bag so you can use them over and over, you can even throw them in the washing machine in most cases,” Moskos said. “But if you do have plastic bags, try to reuse them wherever possible or take them back to a retail store so they can recycle them for you.”
Many local municipalities have already passed single-use plastic bag bans. This includes Mount Pleasant, Sullivan’s Island, Folly beach and Charleston County.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.