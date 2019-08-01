Pools at Lowcountry waterpark fail water quality inspections

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three attractions at Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark in North Charleston failed their July pool inspections.
At the park, as well as other seasonal attractions, the South Carolina Department of Health (DHEC) conducts two routine, unannounced checks. July’s was one of them.
Two commercial slides had pH levels that were higher than the regulatory range of 7.0 to 7.8. One of them came in at 8.1 and the other 8.4. A kiddie pool had a chlorine level of 10, which is above that regulatory range of 1.0-8.0.
“Our chlorine levels tested high in these instances, and we immediately made corrections to lower the chlorine to the recommended levels," county parks’ spokesperson Sarah Reynolds said. “It is important to note that our chlorine level was elevated vs. low, therefore the necessary chemicals are in place to keep the water clean."
Back in June, two commercial slides, two kiddie pools, and a regular pool all failed their inspections as well. All the associated pools were shut down at the time.
“The Charleston County Parks standard is to go above and beyond DHEC standards for water quality testing at our waterparks," Reynolds said. “At Whirlin’ Waters, we test the water five times per day, about every two hours, while DHEC requires testing twice per day."
She also added that the park has five certified pool operators on staff to perform the testing and they use an automated, computerized system that measures and dispenses chlorine and chemicals that balance pH.
“The system is constantly adjusting the amount of chemicals based on current and anticipated conditions that affect chlorine and pH (weather, time of day, rainfall, number of customers), and is always monitoring these levels in addition to the testing,” Reynolds said.
Reports for other pools in the Lowcountry were also released. The following all passed their inspection(s).
- WL Stephens Aquatic Center (Charleston)
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Pool (Charleston)
- Danny Jones Pool (North Charleston)
- Herbert Hasel Pool (North Charleston)
- Quail Arbor Pool (Summerville)
- Crowfield Swimming Pool (Goose Creek)
- Mt. Pleasant Swimming Pool (Mount Pleasant)
