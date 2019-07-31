SC taxpayers paid $487,000 for the death penalty trial of Tim Jones. That number could go up.

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Figures recently released by Lexington County reveal South Carolina taxpayers paid more than $487,000 for the six-week death penalty trial of Tim Jones Jr.
Jones was convicted of the murders of his five children and sentenced to death by a jury in June. The total costs thus far for the trial is $487,845. A Lexington County spokesperson said the numbers are preliminary and there is a possibility another $85,000 could be added onto the total, as Jones’ defense has not finished submitting expenses.
The county said the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office spent $34,180 on the prosecution of Jones, while the Clerk of Court expensed $39,612. Jones’ public defenders spent the most money, according to the data, spending $414,053 on his insanity defense.
A breakdown of the numbers was not immediately available from the county. Expenses such as jury pay, jury meals, and transportation are also factored into the grand total.
Lexington County taxpayers pay for the expenses of the Clerk of Court and the Solicitor’s Office, according to the county. That total is $73,792.
However, all South Carolina taxpayers fund the states Public Defenders Office.
