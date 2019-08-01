Smith’s Heroics Not Enough, Dogs Fall in Opener

Back on May 12 of this season, Canaan Smith hit for the cycle as part of a 13-5 victory over the Crawdads at LP Frans Stadium in Hickory, North Carolina. The outfielder almost accomplished the same feat Wednesday night, as he led the charge for Charleston’s six runs with three hits through the first four innings. Smith crushed the first pitch he saw over the wall in right field to put the Dogs on top 1-0 in the first. It was his first long ball in a scorching hot month of July since his two-homer game on June 13 at The Joe.