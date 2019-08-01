Trident Medical holds Honor Walk for former law enforcement officer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 50 law enforcement officers joined friends and family of a former officer for an Honor Walk Wednesday afternoon at Trident Medical Center.
Nick Mahieu, 59, served with the Goose Creek and Mount Pleasant Police Departments as well as the Aviation Authority. Trident Hospital spokesman Rod Whiting says Mahieu’s final act of service was giving the gift of life through the decision to donate his organs so others may live.
An Honor Walk is a poignant moment when a patient is wheeled past family members and friends who line the corridor before the patient is moved for the procedure to donate his organs. While Trident Medical Center has been involved in organ donation for many years, it held its first Honor Walk earlier this month.
Trident Medical Center provided video of the Honor Walk with permission of Mahieu’s family.
Sharing Hope South Carolina, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing organ, eye and tissue donation, says more than 1,000 South Carolinians are waiting for life-saving transplants.
The group says 22 die each day before they can receive a needed transplant.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.