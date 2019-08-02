2 accused of manufacturing meth at house in St. George, police say

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - A man and a woman have been charged after officers conducted a search warrant in St. George on Wednesday.
Michael Zawrotny, 31, and Jessica Reeves, 32, are both charged with manufacturing meth.
The search warrant yielded one pot bottle meth manufacturing system as well as several components used to manufacture meth, according to St. George police chief Brett Camp.
He added that a child lived at the house with Zawrotny and Reeves, but the child was not home during the search warrant, however drug-related items were found in the room where the child sleeps.
Zawrotny’s bond was set at $95,000 while Reeves’ bond was set at $85,000. They’re being held at the Dorchester County Detention Center.
The arrests mark the second meth manufacturing case which the St. George police department has handled in just over two weeks.
