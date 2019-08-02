Cars catch on fire at Ladson scrapyard for second time this year

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the second time this year, dozens of cars inside a Ladson scrapyard caught on fire.
It all happened this morning at Don’s Car Crushing facility on Royle Road.
“We received a call of a car fire at about 12:15 this morning," C & B Fire Chief Joshua Woodall said. "Crews arrived on scene a few minutes later and found about 30 to 50 cars in a junk pile that were fully involved.”
It then took four departments and 25 firefighters about two hours to get it under control, and it then took a few more hours before they could clear the scene.
“This is our second one at this location this year," Woodall said. "It’s usually two to three a year in most cases.”
The cause of the fire that produced flames at least 20-feet-high is still unknown
“It could be as simple as leaving a battery in the vehicle, or it could’ve been something as simple as someone sneaking in and lighting them on fire," Woodall said.
The manager of the facility said he doesn’t know what happened, but believes it’s suspicious based on the timing of the fire. He added that he’s asking the sheriff’s office if they can step up patrols in the area.
“You have other junk yards in the area fire departments are going back and forth to," Woodall said. "When you’re cutting cars open, you’ve got torches, you have open flames and such, you’re gonna have accidents and such. It is a common occurrence.”
This business also has a facility in Holly Hill, which has been prone to fires like this before. The director of the Orangeburg County Fire District said since 2010 there have been at least ten fires there, including one last year that took firefighters days to put out.
