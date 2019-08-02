Charleston police investigating after vehicle wrecks in connection to shots fired call

August 1, 2019 at 10:34 PM EDT - Updated August 1 at 11:11 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating after a car crashed during an investigation into a shots fired call in downtown Charleston.

Charleston police say officers were investigating a shots fired fired call and initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle which took off.

Investigators then found the vehicle wrecked at King and Huger.

Viewers reported that the car had struck a pole.

Police officers were seen closing a portion of the street as the investigation continues.

“No one has been injured in reference to the shots fired call,” CPD officials said.

