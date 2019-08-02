City of Charleston to dedicate street to firefighter who died in Sofa Super Store fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Amherst Street will soon be known as “Earl Drayton Street” in downtown Charleston to honor one of the nine firefighters who lost their lives battling the Sofa Super Store fire on Savannah Highway in 2007.
A 32-year veteran of the force, Drayton grew up on Amherst Street and later attended C.A. Brown High School.
The ceremony will take place Monday at the intersection of Amherst and Nassau Streets.
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and Fire Chief Daniel Curia are expected to be in attendance.
Drayton was 56 when he died. He left behind a wife, five children and several grandchildren. His wife once said the pair loved to travel and he died doing what he loved. Drayton also served for eight years in the United States Marine Corps.
The Charleston fire department still honors the “Charleston 9” every year when firefighters stand watch at the memorial site.
