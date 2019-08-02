Coastal flood warning issued for Charleston, Beaufort and Colleton; street closures announced

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A coastal flood warning is currently in effect for Charleston, Beaufort and Colleton counties until 1 a.m. Friday.
Live 5 Meteorologist Bill Walsh says astronomical tides and onshore wind will increase the likelihood of coastal flooding.
National Weather Service officials say one to two feet of saltwater inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.
“Significant saltwater inundation will render numerous roads impassable, especially in Downtown Charleston,” NWS officials said."Properties may also flood."
Live 5 Meteorologist Stephanie Sine said high tide was at 9:11 p.m., and prior to and after high tide, we could see flooding specifically in the downtown Charleston area.
“You know where you are if you typically flood during events like this, expect that to happen this evening,” Sine said.
The Charleston Police Department announced the following road closures:
- Beaufain Street at Lockwood Boulevard - All Lanes Closed
- Hagood Avenue between Fishburne St. and Line St. - All Lanes Closed
- Highway 61 (St. Andrews Blvd.) Entrance Ramp from US 17 - All Lanes Closed
- Lockwood Boulevard and Broad Street between Wentworth St. and Ashley Ave. - All Lanes Closed
- Lockwood Blvd. Entrance Ramp from US 17 North - All Lanes Closed
- South Market Street between Church St. and State St. - All Lanes Closed
The Mount Pleasant Police Department announced the following road closures:
- Long Point Road at Needlerush Parkway closed due to flooding
Forecasters say due to astronomical influences and large tidal departures, moderate or perhaps major coastal flooding will be possible during the evening high tide cycles through this weekend.
“Coastal Flood Advisories or even Coastal Flood Watches and Warnings will likely be needed,” NWS officials said.
