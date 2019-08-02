Crews extinguish fire at Berkeley Co. car crushing company

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews extinguished a fire early Friday morning at a car crushing company in Berkeley County.
Firefighters arrived on scene just after 12 a.m. and left more than five hours later around 5:30 a.m. once the fire was out.
C&B as well as Pine Ridge Firefighters said the flames were at least 20 feet high when they arrived.
.A large amount of smoke was seen coming from the car lot for more than an hour while crews worked to put out hot spots.
There have been at least three fires there in the past two years.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
