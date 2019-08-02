Deputies identify man sought in Berkeley County murder

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have identified a man wanted for a murder in Berkeley County.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Johntay Omar Weathers who investigators say is believed to be responsible for the murder of Xavier Moultrie.
Moultrie was killed on the morning of July 28, 2019.
According to the sheriff’s office, Weathers has three active felony warrants for his arrest including, murder, use of a weapon during a violent crime and certain persons for prohibited from possessing a firearm.
“Weathers should be considered armed and extremely dangerous,” BCSO officials said. “If you encounter Weathers please use extreme caution.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Blakely at (843) 209-5583 or Lamar.Blakely@BerkeleyCountySC.Gov, or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.