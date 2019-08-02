Deputies: Suspect arrested for taking video of man using the bathroom at Orangeburg Co. Walmart

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a suspect accused of taking video of a man using the bathroom at an Orangeburg County Walmart.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested 20-year-old Tory Lorenzo Haynes who has been charged with peeping tom, peeping or eavesdropping for an incident that happened last week.
“For some reason this individual thought it would be okay to video someone in a restroom,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We have a different opinion and so does the law.”
On July 22, deputies responded to the Walmart on North Road after a man reported Haynes to store staff.
The man told investigators that he was in a stall inside the men’s restroom when he heard someone else enter the stall next to his.
“He said he then yelled out to the individual after he saw a cell phone facing him as it was being held over the stall divider,” OCSO officials said.
A report states while the cell phone went slowly back over the divider wall, the victim said he kicked open the suspect’s door and took his phone.
The two then walked out where the man asked a store employee to call 911.
"For his part, Haynes admitted to taking a video, the report states, adding that he often records ‘funny things,’” OCSO officials said. “However, state law doesn’t find it funny with a possible sentence of $500, three years in prison or both.”
The sheriff’s office said although a misdemeanor, a peeping tom charge is handled in general sessions.
Bond was set at $1,500 cash or surety during a hearing held on Friday.
