Dozens of stolen guns, equipment recovered in Lowcountry burglary ring investigation

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have recovered dozens of stolen guns and equipment during an investigation into a burglar ring operating in the Lowcountry.
Officials with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office say a search warrant was executed Friday morning by Colleton County and Orangeburg investigators that led to the recovery of the stolen goods.
“This has been an ongoing investigation initiated by Colleton County, Orangeburg County and Berkeley County agencies involving a multi-defendant burglary ring spanned across 14 counties” CCSO officials said.
The following stolen items and drugs were recovered:
- 27 long guns
- 3 hand guns
- 2 four wheelers
- 2 generators
- Double door refrigerator
- Chest freezer
- Air compressor
- Numerous cordless power tools
- Assorted gun accessories
- Ammunition
- Marijuana
“If you’re wondering if any of the stolen items may be yours you need to call the front desk 843-549-2211,” CCSO officials said."Ask to speak with an investigator regarding stolen items that were just seized. Let them know you’re calling inquiring to find out if any of the stolen property may be yours."
