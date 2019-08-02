Lowcountry High School Football Preveiw 5-A

The biggest question for the Warriors at the start of the season comes at quarterback where Will Pickren, who played well there at the end of last season, is being moved back to defensive back. Jimmy Noonan says there are four players competing for the starting spot right now but he’s not opposed to using multiple QB’s during a game if that’s what he needs to do. Noonan says the defensive line is all new this season but he hopes Hampton Walker and Treyvon Green will be able to anchor things for the rest of the defense.