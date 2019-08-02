Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (8/1)

Cody Smith, P, Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Pitched 1 inning giving up 0 hits, 0 runs with 1 walk and 3 K’s earning the hold (4) in a 5-2 win over West Virginia. He’s 1-1 with 2 saves and an 5.29 ERA with 21 K’s in 17 innings. Went 0-0 with 1 save and a 2.25 ERA with 5 K’s in 4 innings in Short Season-A.