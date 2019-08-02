Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (8/1)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
MLB
American League
Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - Injured List. The Holly Hill native is batting .243 with 15 HR’s and 41 RBI
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 0-4 with a walk and a K in an 11-2 win over Baltimore. The Stratford alum is batting .213 with 18 HR’s and 47 RBI
Asher Wojciechowski, P, Baltimore Orioles - Pitched 4.2 innings giving up 6 hits, 4 runs with 3 walks and 5 K’s taking the loss in an 11-2 loss to Toronto. The Beaufort alum is 2-4 with a 4.15 ERA and 42 K’s in 34.2 innings. He’s 8-2 with a 3.61 ERA and 81 K’s in 84.2 innings in Triple-A
National League
Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - 2-4 with a HR, 3 RBI, a run scored and 2 K’s in an 8-0 win over the Cubs. The Stratford alum is batting .238 with 10 HR’s and 22 RBI.
Double-A
Eastern League
James Reeves, P, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a doubleheader split with Altoona. The Ashley Ridge alum is 4-2 and with a 2.31 ERA and 42 K’s in 37.1 innings in Double-A. He’s 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 21 K’s in 12 innings in High-A.
Southern League
Nick Ciuffo, C, Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds) - 7-Day Injured List. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .228 with 2 HR’s and 6 RBI in Triple-A. He’s batting .167 in the majors.
Class A
Seth Lancaster, INF, Lakewood Blueclaws (Philadelphia Phillies) - 0-3 with 2 K’s in a 4-3 win over Augusta. The Hanahan alum is hitting .220 with 2 HR’s and 9 RBI. He hit .833 with 1 RBI in A-Short season
Cody Smith, P, Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Pitched 1 inning giving up 0 hits, 0 runs with 1 walk and 3 K’s earning the hold (4) in a 5-2 win over West Virginia. He’s 1-1 with 2 saves and an 5.29 ERA with 21 K’s in 17 innings. Went 0-0 with 1 save and a 2.25 ERA with 5 K’s in 4 innings in Short Season-A.
Rookie Advanced
Pioneer League
TJ Hopkins, OF, Billings Mustangs (Cincinnati Reds) - Game PPD. The Summerville alum is batting .291 with 3 HR’s and 12 RBI
Appalachian League
Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - No game. The Hanahan alum is 1-4 with a 6.31 ERA and 35 K’s in 25.2 innings in the Appalachian League. He’s 0-0 with 1 save with a 2.25 ERA and 6 K’s in 4 innings in the Pioneer League.
Ryan Troutman, P, Bristol Pirates (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Game PPD. The Woodland alum is 0-1 with 2 saves, a 3.38 ERA and 12 K’s in 13.1 innings of work.
