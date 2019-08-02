N. Charleston Fire Department takes delivery of 3 new fire trucks

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters in North Charleston welcomed three new fire trucks to their fleet after a traditional wetdown ceremony.
Fire departments christen new fire trucks during a wetdown ceremony with a water salute.
One of the new vehicles, Ladder 204, is the first type of aerial ladder truck for the city. It has a 107-foot reach and will help firefighters get inside taller buildings from further distances.
The department hopes to acquire more of these 2019 models soon.
“With these new trucks that we have, they’re providing a better lifetime of the truck, so we’re not having trucks in and out of the shops," North Charleston Fire Battalion Chief Bryan Delaney said. "The goal is to slowly replace all of the trucks necessary to get them all up to this standard.”
The fire department plans to replace all of its trucks within 10 years.
