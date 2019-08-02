Peraza Comes Through, Walks off ’Dads in Game Two

Charleston wraps up its only 2019 home series against the Crawdads Friday night, looking to take advantage of the newfound momentum and snag the rubber match. Righty Yoendrys Gomez (0-1, 6.00) will make his Riley Park debut and second start overall for the RiverDogs since being called up from Rookie-level Pulaski on July 25. In his first start with Charleston, Gomez turned in a solid outing against the Northern Division-leading Delmarva Shorebirds, throwing six innings with four runs allowed on seven hits. He added four strikeouts to his final line, as well. Opposing Gomez will be fellow righty Ronny Henriquez (3-5, 4.76), who will face the RiverDogs for the first time this season. Henriquez allowed five runs in four innings to the Asheville Tourists in his last start.