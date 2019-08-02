Safety improvements planned for part of Redbank Rd. after hundreds of accidents

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Safety improvements are planned for a portion of Redbank Road after hundreds of accidents there.
The State Department of Transportation says the improvements will be made on Redbank Road from Eagle Road to near Garwood Road. Redbank Road is one of the busiest road in the Tri-County area.
And if you talk to folks who drive it daily, they will tell you it's also very dangerous.
"We have a lot of potholes on Redbank Road, a lot of people driving too fast, a lot of accidents," Michaele Ballard said.
DOT says the idea is to reduce the number and severity of crashes on that stretch of road.
"I think it is a good idea. We see a lot of accidents on the road, so definitely smart, overdue," Raymond Piedmont said.
According to the State Department of Public Safety, from 2014 through 2018 there were 424 accidents on Redbank between Eagle and Garwood Roads.
Two of those accidents were fatal
Two hundred people were injured in collisions.
"If that many people have been in accidents they need to fix it," Horace Kelly said.
"That's a lot yeah, go ahead and fix it," Chris Madden said.
One woman has a personal reason for wanting improvements made on Redbank Road.
"It's sad, I had a friend that got killed out here on the the road, yep, it's sad," Julie Larios said.
DOT says it will cost $100,000 to acquire the properties to make the safety improvements.
DOT officials say construction will cost $2.5 million and is expected to begin in 2021.
