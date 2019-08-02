Sheriff’s office: 5-year-old seriously injured after getting run over by lawn mower in Colleton Co.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a 5-year-old has been seriously injured after being accidentally run over by a riding lawn mower in Colleton County Friday afternoon.
Officials with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office say emergency crews with Colleton County Fire and Rescue stabilized the child before transferring the patient to a medical facility in Charleston.
“Further information is limited at this time due to being an on-going investigation,” CCSO officials said.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.