Tropical moisture will lead to unsettled weather at times

TROPICS: A bit of good news out of the tropics this morning. The area we’ve been monitoring in the Bahamas is unlikely to develop and is now given a 0% chance of development over the next 5 days. We do continue to follow a second tropical wave located in the Atlantic Ocean, east of the Lesser Antilles. Odds of development over the next 5 days has dropped from 70% to 40% overnight. Dry air and increasing upper level winds will be quite the obstacle for this disturbance to overcome. Right now, there are no threats to the Lowcountry. We’ll keep you updated.