Tropical moisture will lead to unsettled weather at times

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An abundance of tropical moisture will stream northward along the Carolina coastline over the next several days. This will result in an increase in clouds and an increase in rain. Showers will move onshore this morning with occasional downpours possible through the afternoon. The rain chance will drop off late this afternoon and evening before ramping back up overnight and Saturday morning. This weekend will be wet at times with scattered showers and storms. Right now, it appears the best chance of rain will be on Saturday with a better chance of sun on Sunday.
COASTAL FLOOD WATCH is in effect for tonight. Coastal, saltwater flooding is likely again late this evening as tides continue to run very high. High tide is shortly after 10 o’clock in the Charleston Harbor. This means that flooding of low-lying areas is possible between 9pm and 1 am. Street closures are likely again tonight in Downtown Charleston.
TROPICS: A bit of good news out of the tropics this morning. The area we’ve been monitoring in the Bahamas is unlikely to develop and is now given a 0% chance of development over the next 5 days. We do continue to follow a second tropical wave located in the Atlantic Ocean, east of the Lesser Antilles. Odds of development over the next 5 days has dropped from 70% to 40% overnight. Dry air and increasing upper level winds will be quite the obstacle for this disturbance to overcome. Right now, there are no threats to the Lowcountry. We’ll keep you updated.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 84.
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85.
SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.