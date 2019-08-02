Walk scheduled to remember Lowcountry crabber

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Friends and family of a Lowcountry crabber who drowned last week in Charleston Harbor will gather Friday night to remember him.
Terrance Singleton, 30, went missing on July 24 from his pro-crabbing vessel. His disappearance was discovered when the Coast Guard Cutter Cormorant was headed out to conduct a training exercise and spotted his 20-foot crabbing boat off of Fort Johnson, Coast Guard Ltjg. Phillip VanderWeit said.
The boat was left running and had live crabs and bait aboard, VanderWeit said.
Singleton’s body was found two days later in the Ashley River, Coast Guard officials confirmed.
Singleton operated T and J Seafood with other members of his family and was one of three crabbers in the family, his aunt, Marsha Singleton said.
She said all that mattered to him was his two sons, ages 5 and 9, and crabbing.
“Terrance is very quiet, very humble, laid back," she said. "Didn’t bother anyone. Like I said, it’s just him, his boys, and crabbing. That’s it.”
A memory walk for Singleton is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at the beginning of the Battery on East Bay Street and will continue to the U.S. Coast Guard Building at 1050 Tradd St.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.