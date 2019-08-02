Whole Foods in Mount Pleasant closed Friday as police investigate death in store

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Whole Foods Market on Houston Northcutt Boulevard in Mount Pleasant is closed Friday as police investigate a death inside the store.
Store officials confirmed the store will reopen Saturday morning at 7 a.m.
Officers initially responded to the store Thursday night at 8 p.m. in reference to a deceased person in a restroom, according to Mount Pleasant police spokesman Chip Googe.
“The preliminary investigation has not revealed anything suspicious in nature and the public is not in danger,” Googe said. “This investigation is ongoing and more information may be released as it becomes available.”
