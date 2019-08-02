Police: Woman charged after drugs found in Goose Creek house where infant died

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is facing charges after a baby died inside a house in Goose Creek in July.
Officers and first responders arrived at 34-year-old Lacey Hart’s house in the Stonehurst subdivision on July 20 around 11:10 a.m.
They went into an upstairs bedroom of the house where they found Hart and her grandmother holding the infant. First responders attempted CPR when they saw the baby was pale and blue, but an EKG couldn’t find a pulse and the infant was declared dead, the incident report stated.
Hart has been charged with unlawful conduct toward a child and possession of narcotics.
She told officers on scene that she slept in the same bed with the child and went to sleep around 11 p.m. Then she woke up in the middle of the night to make the baby a bottle and went back to sleep after feeding him. When she woke up around 10: 45 a.m. and realized the child wasn’t breathing, according to the incident report.
Drugs were found in the room and Hart was taken into custody, the report stated.
The evidence sheet shows officers took a plastic tube with brown liquid, a clear tube with powder residue, a glass pipe, a black and white pill bottle, plastic bags, meth, marijuana, heroin, and three check books.
The coroner hasn’t released the infant’s name or how he died.
