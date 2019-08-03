American flag traveling 14,500 miles for veterans stops in the lowcountry

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An American flag is traveling through every state in the continental United States to raise money for disabled veterans.
This weekend, the Lowcountry is it’s latest stop.
Army veteran Tom Demaio was one of more than three dozen motorcyclists that rolled up to Lowcountry Harley Davidson Saturday morning.
He carried the flag from Savannah to North Charleston.
“As an American its my flag and also as a veteran. A lot of us served under it,” Demaio said. “If just one person sees our flag and gets inspired by it, it was worth every mile we rode.”
The flag has already traveled 10,000 miles of it’s 14,500 mile journey across the United States.
Demaio said he is proud to be a part of the 10th annual Patriot tour put on by the Nation of Patriots.
The non-profit is passing the flag from state to state, to raise money and celebrate veterans across the country.
“The donations that are collected at the various stops, depending on the amount, will either stay locally or be sent back to national where they will apply all the funds to their national programs,” Nation of Patriots regional commander, Joe Combs said.
Donations are accepted at each stop, online and by mail. Visit nationofpatriots.org to get involved.
