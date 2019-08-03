The Citadel opens preseason practice

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel football team held its first practice of the 2019 season under cloudy skies Friday morning.
The practice was the first of the two practices in just helmets during the NCAA acclimation period.
"This was probably the coolest first practice we have ever had," said head coach Brent Thompson. "I told our guys to enjoy it, but not get used to it."
The Bulldogs began the nearly two-hour session with a pair of special teams periods before breaking up into individual periods. The morning practice session also included periods for skelly and team before ending with light conditioning.
“Today was all about installation and getting back to playing football,” said Thompson. “The older guys have an idea of how we practice, but the newcomers had to feel their way around. We are still working to fit some guys in spots, mainly on the defensive side of the ball, so there will be some changes as we proceed through camp.”