Clemson fraternity eligible for reinstatement following pledge’s death

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Clemson university officials say a fraternity that was kicked off campus following the death of a pledge is eligible for reinstatement.
Sigma Phi Epilson is now eligible to submit a letter of intent to come back on campus, according to Gary Wiser, the director of fraternity and sorority life.
The fraternity’s chapter in Clemson was suspended following the death of 19-year-old Tucker Hipps in 2014.
Hipps fell off a bridge near campus during a run with other fraternity members.
Wiser said the college has not received any letter from the fraternity; the fraternity's suspension runs through the end of the Fall semester.
If the fraternity does submit a reinstatement letter, the earliest they could come back is Spring 2020, college officials said.
However, Wiser says they would prefer to delay any return until Fall 2020. He says that has been the best time for other chapters to come back in years past.
