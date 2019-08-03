Deputies quarantine two pit bulls following attack on 8-year-old at Summerville neighborhood

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County authorities have announced that two pit bulls have been quarantined following an attack on an 8-year-old girl at a Summerville neighborhood.
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said the dogs, two American Staffordshire Terriers, attacked the child in the driveway of another home she was playing in the Waterslide Landing neighborhood earlier this week.
“The dogs were running free unrestrained and unleashed on Tuesday," DCSO officials said.
On Friday night, DCSO deputies along with with Animal Control officers executed a search warrant at a home on Ellington Drive at the Waterside Landing neighborhood.
“The search warrant was obtained regarding an attack by two American Staffordshire Terriers (pit bulls),” DCSO officials said."Animal control officers went to the address earlier today to meet with the owners and possibly pick the dogs up to be quarantined."
A report states that at that time, the dogs were left at the residence.
“Late this evening Dorchester County authorities and the Sheriff’s Office determined the dogs were a danger to the community and delaying quarantining the dogs could put the owners and other residents at risk,” DCSO officials said. “The dogs have been quarantined by Animal Control and will be held until such time a determination is made on their future.”
The mother of the girl told investigators that the two dogs came from a house up the street and jumped on and attacked her daughter.
The 8-year-old was then rushed to the hospital.
