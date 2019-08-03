Dogs Bullpen Dominates Game Three as Charleston Wins Series

After wrapping up the three-game set with the Crawdads, Charleston will square off against the top team in the Northern Division for the second time this week when the Delmarva Shorebirds come to town for four games. In the Saturday night series opener, lefty Josh Maciejewski (0-1, 1.50) will make his second start against the Shorebirds since being called up from Staten Island on July 25. In his first outing on the 27th, the southpaw limited Delmarva to a single run over six frames, with just four hits and two walks allowed. Orioles first-rounder Grayson Rodriguez (8-3, 2.74) gets the ball for the Shorebirds after going five shutout with a season-high 10 strikeouts last Friday against the RiverDogs in Maryland. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. Pregame radio coverage starts at 5:30.