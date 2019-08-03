Junior League of Charleston to hold community diaper drive

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A local organization is collecting donations on the weekend of August 3- 4 to support families who are facing financial strain.
Junior League of Charleston is hosting its third summer diaper bank to collect diapers, baby wipes and monetary donations for families around the Lowcountry.
JLC Volunteers will be on-site Saturday, August 3, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Sunday, August 4, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at three area Harris Teeter locations to collect donations:
• Belle Hall Shopping Center (620 Long Point Road, Mt. Pleasant)
• St. Andrews (975 Savannah Hwy., St. Andrews Shopping Center, Charleston)
• Oakpoint (675 Folly Road, Oakpoint Center, Charleston)
In addition to the weekend drive, other area businesses will also serve as donation drop-off locations from August 3 through August 10:
• Marshall Walker Real Estate (582 Rutledge Ave, Charleston, SC)
• College of Charleston - Stern Center (71 George St, Charleston, SC
• Barre Code (1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd. Suite 1500, Mount Pleasant, SC)
