Reward offered: Framed poster stolen from Terrace Theater

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Terrace Theater and the Charleston Police Department are looking for the woman who stole a framed movie poster on Thursday.
According to the theater, the poster was stolen around 10:00 p.m. Thursday evening.
On the theater’s Facebook page they posted, "The Godfather poster from the Terrace was stolen tonight . We have the people involved on camera . We are a forgiving group and will not press charges if this poster is returned within 24 hours .
The theater released surveillance videos and photos of the woman on Friday, showing her walking out with the poster covered by a blanket.
The Terrace Theater said it is offering a reward for any information that leads to the item's return.
If you have details on the incident, contact the Charleston Police Department at 843-577-7434.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.