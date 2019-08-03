Shooting in North Charleston sends 1 to hospital

Shooting at Peppermill Parkway in North Charleston sends 1 person to hospital. (Source: Live 5 News)
By Jamal Smalls | August 3, 2019 at 10:34 AM EDT - Updated August 3 at 10:34 AM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with North Charleston Police responded early- Sunday morning to 7240 Peppermill Parkway in reference to report of a shooting.

A victim was located on scene suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was then transported to the hospital for treatment.

At approximately 4:30 am a second victim, walked into the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound apparently from the same incident.

Investigations revealed that a dispute among the victims and suspect ended with both victims being shot and the suspect fleeing in a vehicle, North Charleston police spokesperson Scott Deckhard said.

North Charleston Police is continuing the investigation on this shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

