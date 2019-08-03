Unsettled Weather this Weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area of low pressure just offshore and a trough inland are keeping the chance for rain elevated. Plenty of moisture is being funneled in to the Lowcountry so any rain that falls can be heavy at times. The rain chances will drop off the afternoon, but look for mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures should only peak in the low/mid 80s under plenty of clouds. The greatest chance for rain will be along the coast.
Tomorrow’s rain chances will stay elevated as a front moves east. It’s possible a couple round of heavy rain and scattered storms will move through. The entire day won’t be wet, but heavy rain is possible. We will have to keep an eye on how quickly the cells are moving. Localized flooding cannot be ruled out. As a trough digs east the weather should stay unsettled through Monday.
TODAY: AM rain likely, drier afternoon; HIGH: 84.
TOMORROW: Wet at times, chance for t-storms; HIGH: 88; HIGH: 88.
MONDAY: Cloudy, sct’d rain and storms; HIGH: 89.
Danielle Prinz
