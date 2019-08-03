Unsettled Weather this Weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area of low pressure just offshore and a trough inland are keeping the chance for rain elevated. Plenty of moisture is being funneled in to the Lowcountry so any rain that falls can be heavy at times. The rain chances will drop off the afternoon, but look for mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures should only peak in the low/mid 80s under plenty of clouds. The greatest chance for rain will be along the coast.