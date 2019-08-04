Walterboro Police Department: three people shot in drive by shooting

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Walterboro Police Department says three people were shot in a drive by shooting in Walterboro Saturday night.
Officers with the police department saif it happened on 111 Glover Street around 9:00 P.M.
At this time there are three confirmed shooting victims, one adult male, one adult female and a nine year old juvenile
All victims were transported to medical centers with what appears to be non-life threatening wounds according to officials.
The investigation is ongoing at this time. Additional information will be provided at a later time.
