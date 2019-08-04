Gasper’s Career Night Propels Boiled Peanuts to Series-Opening Win

Coming off a six-inning, one-run performance in his first outing against Delmarva, the southpaw was just as impressive in his home debut. He worked six frames once more, allowing just two runs on five hits. The Shorebirds’ two runs off Maciejewski came in the fourth and fifth innings, on a sacrifice fly by Doran Turchin and a double play grounded into by Zach Watson that also allowed Seamus Curran to score.