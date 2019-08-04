Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (8/3)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
MLB
American League
Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 3-4 with 2 runs scored, 2 RBI, a stolen base (9) and a K in game 1 of a doubleheader, a 9-2 win over Boston. In game 2, went 0-1 in a 6-4 win. The Holly Hill native is batting .246 with 15 HR’s and 43 RBI
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 0-4 with 3 K’s in a 6-4 loss to Baltimore. The Stratford alum is batting .212 with 18 HR’s and 47 RBI
Asher Wojciechowski, P, Baltimore Orioles - Did not pitch in a 6-4 win over Toronto. The Beaufort alum is 2-4 with a 4.15 ERA and 42 K’s in 34.2 innings. He’s 8-2 with a 3.61 ERA and 81 K’s in 84.2 innings in Triple-A
National League
Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - 1-4 with 2 K’s in an 8-3 loss to Oakland. The Stratford alum is batting .239 with 10 HR’s and 22 RBI.
Double-A
Eastern League
James Reeves, P, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 3-1 loss to Hartford. The Ashley Ridge alum is 4-2 and with a 2.31 ERA and 42 K’s in 37.1 innings in Double-A. He’s 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 21 K’s in 12 innings in High-A.
Southern League
Nick Ciuffo, C, Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds) - 7-Day Injured List. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .228 with 2 HR’s and 6 RBI in Triple-A. He’s batting .167 in the majors.
Class A
Seth Lancaster, INF, Lakewood Blueclaws (Philadelphia Phillies) - 1-3 with a walk in an 10-6 win over Asheville. The Hanahan alum is hitting .227 with 2 HR’s and 9 RBI. He hit .833 with 1 RBI in A-Short season
Cody Smith, P, Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Pitched 2 innings giving up 2 hits, 0 runs and earning the win in a 7-2 win over Greenville. He’s 2-1 with 2 saves and an 4.74 ERA with 21 K’s in 19 innings. Went 0-0 with 1 save and a 2.25 ERA with 5 K’s in 4 innings in Short Season-A.
Rookie Advanced
Pioneer League
TJ Hopkins, OF, Billings Mustangs (Cincinnati Reds) - 1-5 with a K in a 3-2 Idaho Falls. The Summerville alum is batting .304 with 3 HR’s and 18 RBI
Appalachian League
Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Did not pitch in a 5-4 loss to Kingsport. The Hanahan alum is 1-4 with a 6.31 ERA and 35 K’s in 25.2 innings in the Appalachian League. He’s 0-0 with 1 save with a 2.25 ERA and 6 K’s in 4 innings in the Pioneer League.
Ryan Troutman, P, Bristol Pirates (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Pitched .1 innings giving up 4 hits, 5 runs with 1 walk taking the blown save and the loss in a 9-6 loss to Elizabethton. The Woodland alum is 0-2 with 2 saves, a 6.59 ERA and 12 K’s in 13.2 innings of work.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.