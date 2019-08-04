Rowdies Run Wild, Hand Battery First Home Loss of the Season

Mkosana bagged his second of the night three minutes later following a failed clearance from midfielder, Kotaro Higashi. Higashi's attempted clearance was blocked by Malik Johnson and the deflection found the feet of Mkosana who was alert at the back post to tap in the Rowdies second of the night. Johnson would later score Tampa's third goal of the first half, whipping in a corner that was mishandled by Joe Kuzminsky. Things would get even worse for the Battery in the 42nd minute after Ataulla Guerra picked up his second yellow card of the match and was sent off after a foul on Tarek Morad.