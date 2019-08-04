Police: Stolen vehicle leads to shooting in North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with North Charleston Police responded to the area of St. Ives Rd. and Greenridge Rd in response to a shots fired heard in the area.
Upon arriving on scene, officers were flagged down by several subjects at the Scotchman convenience store on Greenridge Rd. and Rivers Ave. Police observed a green vehicle, which had several bullet holes that crashed against a tree and a 16-year-old female was located on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.
The juvenile female admitted she stole the vehicle for a chop shop and was being chased and fired at by several occupants of other vehicles after the theft said North Charleston Police spokesperson Scott Deckard. The subjects that were involved in the shooting were located, identified, and questioned. The juvenile auto theft suspect was then transported to MUSC hospital for treatment to her injuries.
North Charleston Police Department is investigating the incident and charges are pending.
